Watch: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir get into heated argument after RCB defeat LSG in IPL match (Photo: Twitter)

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. During the match, Virat Kohli was seen celebrating with full spirit whenever an LSG player got dismissed. He even mimicked LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir gesture after taking Krunal Pandya's catch.

However, after the match, Kohli and Gambhir got into a heated argument. The argument was so intense that even both LSG and RCB members had to intervene and separate the two icons before things took an ugly turn. Check out the video here:

In the video, LSG skipper KL Rahul, Amit Mishra, and RCB Faf du Plessis can be seen separating the duo. Earlier, during the second innings, Kohli did the finger on lips taunt after taking the catch of Krunal Pandya. This comes days after Gambhir's silent taunt toward the Bangalore crowd at M Chinnaswamy Stadium where LSG defeated RCB in a thrilling match.

KL Rahul trying to calm Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/DY68IGb1uV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2023

Besides, LSG suffered a big blow early in the game when Rahul pulled his right thigh muscle while chasing a ball towards the extra cover boundary, and then limped off the ground.

