Watch: Virat Kohli fumes in anger, almost breaks stumps after getting bowled in nets

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will square off in the evening on super Saturday, while Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off against Chennai Super Kings in the afternoon. The match between RCB vs MI is of particular importance to both sides, and Virat Kohli knows that.

The former RCB skipper was seen sweating it out during a recent practice session ahead of the RCB vs MI match. However, Kohli was bowled in the nets, and the 33-year-old was seen venting out his anger at stumps, which he nearly broke in fury.

As per a video shared by a fan on Twitter, Kohli was seen putting in the hard yards as he prepared for the RCB vs MI match on Saturday evening. The net session was taking place at the MCA Stadium in Pune, and the Delhi-born batter failed in his attempt to steer a late cut on the delivery bowled by the spinner.

Kohli ended up being castled and he did not take the dismissal kindly as he threw one of his bats to the ground in frustration, and even aimed for the stumps, before deciding otherwise.

Here's a video of the incident:

From the looks of it, Virat appeared to be preparing himself to face Murugan Ashwin, who has been a revelation for Mumbai Indians this season. The spinner has four wickets in three matches so far this season, and he's troubled a lot of batsmen down the years. Virat too might have had a thought about him, during the nets session.

The former RCB skipper meanwhile, has struggled for consistency, and he's only managed to score 58 runs in total in three innings so far in IPL 2022. His franchise have won two of their three games this term, while Mumbai Indians by stark contrast are yet to win a single match this season.

As a consequence, RCB are placed fifth on the league standings in IPL 2022, while Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the pile. Thus, the fixture between RCB vs MI will be very crucial for both these sides.