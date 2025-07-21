Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate loses 17 kgs in 2 months, garners praise from Kevin Pietersen, his name is...

Virat Kohli's former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate has stunned every cricket fans after a picture of his physical transformation went viral on social media, which reportedly claims that he has shed 17 kilograms in just two months.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player and Virat Kohli's teammate has undergone a stunning physical transformation after he shed 17 kilograms of his body weight in just two months. Yes, you read it right, and the name of the star player is Sarfaraz Khan, who has been one of the most consistent performers in the domestic circuit in recent times. He is currently not a part of the Indian squad in the ongoing 5-match Test series, but he broke into the squad last year, marking his Test debut against England in February.

A picture of Sarfaraz is all over social media, wherein he can be seen taking a selfie from inside a gymnasium, flaunting his transformation. Soon after his picture went viral, many cricket fans lauded him for his efforts in shedding many kilograms.

Not only cricket fans, but also former English skipper Kevin Pietersen praised him for his 'outstanding' efforts and took a jibe at Prithvi Shaw. Resharing a post on his X, Pietersen wrote, ''Outstanding effort, young man! Huge congrats, and I’m sure it’s going to lead to better and more consistent performances on the field. I love the time you’ve spent reorganising your priorities! LFG! Can someone show Prithvi this, please? It can be done! Strong body, strong mind.''

Outstanding effort, young man! Huge congrats and I’m sure it’s going to lead to better and more consistent performances on the field. I love the time you’ve spent reorganising your priorities!

LFG!

Can someone show Prithvi this please?

It can be done!

Strong body, strong… https://t.co/U6KbUXlfVf — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) July 21, 2025

Despite making his Test debut against England last year, he was overlooked by the selection committee for this year's series. Several former cricketers came out in his support and one of them was Harbhajan Singh, who had said, ''t's very unfortunate... I was a bit shocked not seeing his name in the squad. I'm sure he will come back strong. He has got that will to make a comeback… All I can say is, don't be disheartened, you will get your due, if not today, then tomorrow… Look at Karun Nair.''

After a failed Australia tour, Sarfaraz lost his backing from the team management. However, after his stunning physical transformation, it will be interesting to see how the selectors look at his dedication and discipline this time.