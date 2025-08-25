Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate hints about his return to franchise ahead of IPL 2026, his name is...

AB de Villiers began his IPL career with the inaugural season in 2008 with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for the first three seasons and joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2011 and played until 2021.

Virat Kohli's former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers has hinted at his return to the franchise for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Yes, you read it right! However, his return to RCB will not be as a player but in a coaching or mentoring role. The South African player, who retired from international cricket in 2021, said that his bond with RCB remains strong and he is always ready if the franchise feels there is a role for him in the team.

Will ABD join RCB again for IPL 2026?

''I might be involved with the IPL again in the future in a different role, but committing to a full season in a professional capacity is really tricky, and I believe those days are done. That said, you never say never. My heart is with RCB and always will be. So, if the franchise feels there's a role for me (as a coach or mentor), when my time is right and ready, it will definitely be RCB,'' ABD told IANS.

A look at ABD's IPL career

In the 14 seasons he played in IPL for two franchises, AB de Villiers has scored 5,162 runs in 184 matches, which includes three centuries and 40 half-centuries. In 2022, he was even inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame alongside Chris Gayle.

Apart from the IPL, ABD has also been a part of teams in other T20 leagues as well, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Mzansi Super League, Big Bash League (BBL), Vitality Blast, and Caribbean Premier League (CPL).