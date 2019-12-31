Virat Kohli finishes 2019 as number one Test batsman in world cricket

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has finished 2019 as the number one batsman in International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings for batsmen.

This is also the second consecutive year that Virat has managed to achieve this feat.

Kohli finished the year on 928 rating points with Australia's marksman Steve Smith finishing 17 points behind him in second place.

The Team India skipper had a brilliant 2019, leading his side to record series wins against West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh.

Smith also had a fantastic year, smashing 774 runs during Australia's Ashes Test series against England back in September.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Australia's Marnus Labuschagne finished third and fourth on the list with 822 and 805 points respectively.

Two other Indian batsmen in Chateshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane also made it into the top 10 Test rankings.

However, Babar Azam is the only Pakistani cricketer on the list, finishing sixth with 767 points to his name.

HERE IS THE FULL LIST OF PLAYERS: