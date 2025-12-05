FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Virat Kohli fever peaks as IND vs SA 3rd ODI tickets sell out in blink after consecutive centuries

Virat Kohli fever hits its peak as fans rush to grab seats for the IND vs SA 3rd ODI. After his consecutive centuries, ticket demand skyrockets, leading to an instant sell-out. The decider now promises a packed stadium and electric atmosphere as Kohli’s form drives massive fan frenzy.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 04:01 PM IST

Virat Kohli fever peaks as IND vs SA 3rd ODI tickets sell out in blink after consecutive centuries
Tickets for the third ODI between India and South Africa, scheduled to occur in Visakhapatnam, have rapidly sold out following star Indian batsman Virat Kohli's remarkable achievement of scoring consecutive centuries. Kohli has displayed exceptional form in the ongoing series since his return, starting with a phenomenal 135 (120) in the opening match, followed by another impressive innings of 102 (93).

As a result of his back-to-back centuries, all tickets for the third match of the series vanished within minutes, generating excitement among fans eager to see their favorite player in action. The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) noted that although initial ticket sales were sluggish, they quickly picked up after Kohli's stellar performances.

“The first phase of tickets went on sale on November 28. The response wasn’t good. But after Kohli’s hundred at Ranchi, the second and third phases vanished in minutes. Nothing was left unsold,” Y. Venkatesh from the ACA’s Media and Operations team told The Indian Express.

Fans rushed to the booking site as soon as the former India captain regained his top ODI form, despite ticket prices ranging from 1,200 to 18,000. Kohli's remarkable track record in Visakhapatnam, where he boasts an average of 97.83 over seven ODIs, including three centuries, a 99, and a 65, has significantly contributed to the surge in demand.

With both teams having secured one victory each, the third ODI will also determine the series winner. South Africa made a stunning comeback with a four-wicket win in Raipur, successfully chasing down 359 runs, while India celebrated a thrilling 17-run victory in the first ODI held in Ranchi.

Virat Kohli has been the focal point in the initial two matches. With a total of 237 runs, he stands as the highest run scorer of the series. It remains uncertain whether he can achieve his third consecutive ODI century for the second time in his career.

