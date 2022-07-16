Search icon
Virat Kohli's fans brutally troll Shahid Afridi after he replies to Babar Azam's tweet, know why

Fans of Virat Kohli slammed Shahid Afridi on social media after Kohli replied to Babar Azam's 'This too shall pass' tweet. Read on to know more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 09:08 PM IST

Team India's talismanic batsman Virat Kohli has struggled to score with consistency, and amid his ongoing slump, Kohli has come in for massive criticism, including former cricketers like Kapil Dev claiming that the 33-year-old should be dropped. 

Despite this, Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who is often compared to Kohli, made a heartfelt gesture by tweeting for him. However, before Kohli could reply to the same, former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi hailed Babar for his 'incredible' gesture but stated that he didn't expect a reply from the Delhi-born batsman. 

On Saturday, Virat Kohli replied to Babar's tweet, after which, Shahid Afridi was brutally trolled on social media.

READ| IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England in Manchester

Earlier, speaking to SAMAA TV, Afridi had said, "Babar has given across an incredible message. I don't know if there has been a response from the other side. I think Virat should have responded by now. It would be a very big thing if there is a response to Babar's tweet, but I don't think that is going to happen."

This, after Babar, put out a tweet in Kohli's support, following his dismissal after scoring just 16 runs in the second ODI against England. 

"This too shall pass. Stay strong," wrote the current Pakistani skipper on Twitter, along with a picture of them. Kohli meanwhile replied to the former's heartfelt gesture, thanking him for his kind words, and wishing Babar good luck. 

READ| Team India-Pakistan to faceoff 3 times in 2022: Here's all you need to know

"Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best," wrote the 33-year-old in reply. 

As soon as Kohli replied to Babar, fans started to troll Shahid Afridi, since he didn't expect a reply from the former Indian captain. 

Check out how netizens reacted:

Meanwhile, Kohli will be in action once again on Sunday as he will look to try and find his golden touch again, during the third ODI between India and England in Manchester. He has already been rested for the upcoming white-ball tour against West Indies. 

