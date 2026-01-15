FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After calling Salman Khan 'anti-national' minister Raghuraj Singh takes a U-turn, says comment was meant for Shah Rukh Khan

Who Is Satua Baba? Jagatguru stirs debate with luxury cars and spiritual authority, know about his Porsche, Land Rover

Iran protests: J-K CM Abdullah speaks to Jaishankar as hundreds of Kashmiri students await evacuation

Border 2 trailer: Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty unleash hell on Pakistan with improved VFX, powerful dialogues, impactful redemption from teaser

Jio Financial Services Q3 Results: Mukesh Ambani's company net profit drops 9%; check details

Virat Kohli fan from Surat flaunts Rs 15 lakh gold iPhone cover, video goes viral

Who are Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa? Top EU leaders to be chief guests at Republic Day Parade 2026

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor casts vote, encourages fans to fulfil their duty: 'It's our job as citizens'

IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series, World Cup spot in doubt

Air India Delhi-New York flight suffers damage at IGI Airport; watch here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After calling Salman Khan 'anti-national' minister Raghuraj Singh takes a U-turn, says comment was meant for Shah Rukh Khan

After calling Salman Khan 'anti-national' minister Raghuraj Singh takes a U-turn

Who Is Satua Baba? Jagatguru stirs debate with luxury cars and spiritual authority, know about his Porsche, Land Rover

Who Is Satua Baba? Jagatguru stirs debate with luxury cars and spiritualism

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, XYZ, but THIS film is most anticipated movie of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, XYZ, but THIS film is most anticipated movie of 2026

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, XYZ, but THIS film is most anticipated movie of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, XYZ, but THIS film is most anticipated movie of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Virat Kohli fan from Surat flaunts Rs 15 lakh gold iPhone cover, video goes viral

A Virat Kohli fan from Surat has gone viral after flaunting a custom-made Rs 15 lakh gold iPhone cover. The video has sparked massive reactions across social media, with users divided between admiration and disbelief over the extravagant display of fandom and luxury.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 15, 2026, 06:43 PM IST

Virat Kohli fan from Surat flaunts Rs 15 lakh gold iPhone cover, video goes viral
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Virat Kohli's immense fan base continues to astonish, and a recent act from Ankit Patel, a fan from Surat, has once again drawn attention. Patel expressed his desire to present the Indian cricket star with a gold mobile cover valued at an incredible Rs 15 lakh, adorned with an imprint of Kohli himself.

This lavish gesture emerged on social media, showcasing the deep admiration Kohli still commands throughout the nation. Although there is no confirmation yet regarding whether the gift has reached Kohli or if a meeting has been set up, the post has already sparked a blend of curiosity and amazement among fans online.

At 37, Kohli has consistently received unique tributes from his fans. Over the years, supporters have shown their loyalty through portraits, tattoos, personalized memorabilia, and extravagant gifts, with this gold phone cover being the latest addition to that collection.

Even after stepping down from captaincy roles, Kohli remains one of the most significant figures in global cricket. His discipline, consistency, and on-field performances have established him as a role model, and fans continue to hold him in high regard beyond the cricket field.

Currently, Kohli is competing in the ongoing ODI series between India and New Zealand. He recently overtook Rohit Sharma to reclaim the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI rankings, following a stellar 93-run innings in Vadodara. Although his performance in Rajkot was less remarkable, he aims to conclude the series on a high note before turning his attention to the upcoming IPL season.

The gold mobile cover may serve as a symbol, but it highlights one undeniable fact: Virat Kohli's impact, both on and off the field, shows no signs of diminishing.

Also read| IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series, World Cup spot in doubt

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After calling Salman Khan 'anti-national' minister Raghuraj Singh takes a U-turn, says comment was meant for Shah Rukh Khan
After calling Salman Khan 'anti-national' minister Raghuraj Singh takes a U-turn
Who Is Satua Baba? Jagatguru stirs debate with luxury cars and spiritual authority, know about his Porsche, Land Rover
Who Is Satua Baba? Jagatguru stirs debate with luxury cars and spiritualism
Iran protests: J-K CM Abdullah speaks to Jaishankar as hundreds of Kashmiri students await evacuation
Amid deadly protests in Iran, hundreds of Kashmiri students stranded
Border 2 trailer: Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty unleash hell on Pakistan with improved VFX, powerful dialogues, impactful redemption from teaser
Border 2 trailer: Sunny, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty unleash hell
Jio Financial Services Q3 Results: Mukesh Ambani's company net profit drops 9%; check details
Jio Financial Services Q3 Results: Mukesh Ambani's company net profit drops 9%;
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, XYZ, but THIS film is most anticipated movie of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, XYZ, but THIS film is most anticipated movie of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement