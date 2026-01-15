Virat Kohli fan from Surat flaunts Rs 15 lakh gold iPhone cover, video goes viral

A Virat Kohli fan from Surat has gone viral after flaunting a custom-made Rs 15 lakh gold iPhone cover. The video has sparked massive reactions across social media, with users divided between admiration and disbelief over the extravagant display of fandom and luxury.

Virat Kohli's immense fan base continues to astonish, and a recent act from Ankit Patel, a fan from Surat, has once again drawn attention. Patel expressed his desire to present the Indian cricket star with a gold mobile cover valued at an incredible Rs 15 lakh, adorned with an imprint of Kohli himself.

This lavish gesture emerged on social media, showcasing the deep admiration Kohli still commands throughout the nation. Although there is no confirmation yet regarding whether the gift has reached Kohli or if a meeting has been set up, the post has already sparked a blend of curiosity and amazement among fans online.

Virat Kohli's fan from Surat, Ankit Patel created an iPhone case worth ₹15 Lakhs for gifting it to VK.



It is crafted from 15 tolas of pure gold with @imVkohli's name engraved in shimmering diamonds! pic.twitter.com/7cLxxCs7jt — ViratGang.in (@ViratGangIN) January 14, 2026

At 37, Kohli has consistently received unique tributes from his fans. Over the years, supporters have shown their loyalty through portraits, tattoos, personalized memorabilia, and extravagant gifts, with this gold phone cover being the latest addition to that collection.

Even after stepping down from captaincy roles, Kohli remains one of the most significant figures in global cricket. His discipline, consistency, and on-field performances have established him as a role model, and fans continue to hold him in high regard beyond the cricket field.

Currently, Kohli is competing in the ongoing ODI series between India and New Zealand. He recently overtook Rohit Sharma to reclaim the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI rankings, following a stellar 93-run innings in Vadodara. Although his performance in Rajkot was less remarkable, he aims to conclude the series on a high note before turning his attention to the upcoming IPL season.

The gold mobile cover may serve as a symbol, but it highlights one undeniable fact: Virat Kohli's impact, both on and off the field, shows no signs of diminishing.

