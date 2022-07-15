Virat Kohli fan correctly predicts his score in 2nd ODI, others ask 'World Cup kaun jeetega?'

Twitter user correctly predicted Virat Kohli's score half hour before his dismissal

Virat Kohli's ongoing barren run with the bat continued on Thursday as he could only score 16 runs before falling prey to David Willey in the second ODI between India and England at the Lord's. While the star batsman started well, he ended up edging a delivery which was moving away from him straight into the wicketkeeper's gloves.

The incident happened in the 12th over of India's inning. The 33-year-old tried to play a delivery pitched outside the off stump, but could only divert it into Jos Buttler's hands.

Even though many fans knew that Kohli, who wasn't scored a century since 2019 has been struggling to score big, a Twitter user correctly predicted exactly how much he would score in the second ODI, that too half an hour in advance before his dismissal.

The Twitter account named 'Hitting_Middle' put out a tweet that read 'Kolly 16 (25) incoming, at around 10 PM on Thursday and as fate would have it, his prediction proved accurate.

Kolly 16 (25) incoming — Sunil (@Hitting_Middle) July 14, 2022

As soon as netizens found out about this they started to flood the Twitter user's comments section, while some asked him to predict who would win the world cup, others asked him personal questions about their life.

Check out some of the best reactions:

Meanwhile, Team India lost the match by 100 runs, after failing to chase down England's total of 246 thanks to the bowling masterclass from Reece Topley who registered a six-wicket haul.

The third and final ODI of the series will be played on Sunday, July 17.