Virat Kohli fails to score in Adelaide, out for back-to-back ducks in ODIs for first time in 17 years

After he was dismissed, Virat Kohli looked dejected and lifted his right hand, giving a quiet little wave to the crowd, which has left many wondering if it is the beginning of the end for one of the most glorious chapters in the history of Indian cricket.

One of India's most prolific batters, Virat Kohli, on his return to international cricket, failed to score yet again, as Xavier Bartlett removed him for a four-ball duck in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. This was the first time in Kohli's ODI career that he was dismissed for ducks in two back-to-back matches.

After he was dismissed, Virat Kohli looked dejected and lifted his right hand, giving a quiet little wave to the crowd, which has left many wondering if it is the beginning of the end for one of the most glorious chapters in the history of Indian cricket.