Virat Kohli eyes 2027 World Cup glory, reveals dream of match-winning final knock

Virat Kohli has revealed his preparation plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, saying his dream is to play a match-winning knock in the final. The star batter also stressed that he does not want to let go of his competitiveness as he targets another World Cup campaign.

Virat Kohli dropped a big hint about his retirement yesterday and now he’s finally opened up about his plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. He’s been talking things over with Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni too.

Kohli made it clear he’s still hungry for that big World Cup moment. He really wants to win a final for India and play the kind of innings people remember forever. Looking back at the heartbreak of the 2023 final at home, you can tell that loss still stings.

“My dream is to play a match-winning knock in a World Cup final,” Kohli said on JioHotstar. “Every time I go out there, I want to be the guy who wins the game for the team. That’s just who I am, and that’s not going to change. My goal is always to win as many matches as possible for India, but to do it in a World Cup final, while chasing, that’s the dream.”

And if that doesn’t happen? Kohli says he’ll still be happy if India lifts the trophy. “At the end of the day, winning the World Cup is what matters most. It’s probably my last chance to play in the tournament, and that’s what it’s all about.”

"It's the last World Cup I am going to play for India..."



From the heartbreak of 2023 to his last dance in 2027, #ViratKohli’s mission is crystal clear!



Watch the full interview https://t.co/1NV0L8llwn



ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule drops on THU, 1st… pic.twitter.com/LZkZkZxze8 September 27, 2026

He went on, “If I get the opportunity to stay out there and carry my team through, there’s nothing better. As a batsman, you want to be in that fight, pulling your side out of trouble. That’s why I keep pushing myself. Sure, the bigger picture always comes first, but that competitive edge is something I never want to lose.”

Thinking back to the 2023 final, Kohli admitted it wasn’t easy to move on. “It was tough to process. After the IPL final in 2016, that loss haunted me for a long time, and honestly, the World Cup final feels the same. I was well set on 54, on track for a big hundred. I really felt that if I got 140-150, we would’ve been in a strong position to win,” he said.

“But once I got out, it was hard to get over it. For days, I kept thinking about what could’ve happened. Everything about that World Cup was special—the team’s energy, the way everyone played for each other, even after we lost Hardik early—which was a big blow. But Shami stepped up and the belief stayed strong. We really felt it was our World Cup. Then, when things flipped in the final, it was just hard to digest.”

Kohli also talked about his relationship with Rohit Sharma. Over the years, they’ve shared plenty of ideas as senior players and leaders. “When you’ve played as long as we have and taken on leadership, you’re always bouncing ideas off one another,” Kohli said. “When I was captain, I’d run things by Rohit. Same with MS when he’d just stepped down. And when Rohit took over, he did the same with me. Our conversations have always been about moving the Indian team forward.”

He added, “End of the day, it’s all about what’s best for the team. Closer to the World Cup, everything gets a bit more focused—we talk about tightening things up, making quick corrections, and using those in the next game. Those chats between me and Rohit have always been about finding ways to make the team stronger.”

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