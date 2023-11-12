Headlines

Cricket

Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's major World Cup record, becomes leading run-scorer of 2023 ODI WC

Batting at the crucial number three position, the seasoned veteran smashed 51 runs off just 56 balls, comprising of five boundaries and a six.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

It was yet another thrilling match for India in the ongoing World Cup, and once again, Virat Kohli showcased his exceptional form by scoring yet another half-century. The former captain continued his scorching streak with a magnificent fifty in India's final league stage fixture against Netherlands in Bengaluru.

Batting at the crucial number three position, the seasoned veteran smashed 51 runs off just 56 balls, comprising of five boundaries and a six. In achieving this feat, he equaled the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's world record of scoring 50-plus runs in a single World Cup edition. Sachin had registered an impressive seven 50-plus scores in the 2003 World Cup, accumulating a staggering total of 673 runs. On the other hand, Kohli has now also achieved seven 50-plus scores in this World Cup, amassing a commendable total of 594 runs so far.

However, Kohli is not the first player to match Sachin's iconic record. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan had already accomplished this feat in the 2019 World Cup, scoring seven 50-plus runs and accumulating a remarkable total of 606 runs overall.

In the match against Netherlands on Sunday, India won the toss and elected to bat first. The first innings witnessed another outstanding performance by Rohit Sharma, who scored a well-deserved half-century, smashing 61 runs off just 54 balls. His innings included eight boundaries and two sixes. In achieving this milestone, he surpassed Sourav Ganguly's 20-year-old World Cup record as India's highest run-scoring skipper in a single campaign. Ganguly had amassed 465 runs in the 2003 World Cup, playing 11 innings and achieving a highest score of 111. He had also scored three centuries in that tournament. Meanwhile, Rohit has now accumulated an impressive total of 503 runs in nine innings in this World Cup, with a highest score of 131.

Kohli is currently leading the run chart in the ongoing World Cup, having scored an impressive 594 runs in nine matches. He is ahead of South African opener Quinton de Kock, who has accumulated 591 runs, as well as Rachin Ravindra with 565 runs and Rohit with 503 runs. In terms of centuries, Kohli ranks third in this campaign, having scored two tons, trailing behind De Kock with four centuries and Ravindra with three. However, Kohli holds the record for the most fifties, having hit five half-centuries and narrowly missing out on a century once, scoring in the 90s.

