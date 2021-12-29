IND vs SA: Virat Kohli enjoys a little dance during Day 3 of Centurion Test against South Africa - WATCH

After a sad Day 2 due to bad weather, the third day saw as many as 18 wickets fall and an entertaining game being played. And Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli really enjoys a good game of cricket and it reflected when he was seen having a little dance on the crease.

The 33-year-old, who does not mind expressing himself, entertained all yet again as he was seen doing the same during the opening Test between India and South Africa that is currently taking place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Almost at the end of the third day's play on Tuesday (December 28), Kohli was seen breaking into an impromptu dance. It was during the change of overs and Kohli was seen warming up with some dance moves.

Soon enough the video went viral on social media and has also garnered plenty of likes and comments from the time it was uploaded.

WATCH:

Virat Kohli dancing to the tune. India is having a great day on field...



~Virat and his dance steps are pure bliss to watch @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/ZocAuhYw3y — Lavanya Jessy (@LavanyaJessy) December 28, 2021

Talking about Kohli, the batter has not been able to score a century in two years. He has come under a lot of fire for not being able to perform consistently with the bat in hand and in the 1st Test against the Proteas, he was seeing with scores of 35 and 18 in the two sessions.