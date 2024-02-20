Virat Kohli ends long anticipation about Anushka Sharma and his second child, reveals 'it's a...

Virat Kohli made the big announcement on his social media handle.

Indian star batter Virat Kohli has announced the birth of his second child on Tuesday. The cricketer also revealed the name of his baby boy -- Akaay. His wife Anushka Sharma has announced the news on her Instagram account.

"With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!" "We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time." Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017.