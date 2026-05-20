Virat Kohli emerges as IPL’s highest earner with Rs 230 crore; KKR lead franchise valuation

Virat Kohli has reportedly become IPL’s highest-earning player with Rs 230 crore, ahead of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni on the rich list. Kolkata Knight Riders also emerged as the league’s most valuable franchise, reaching a reported valuation of Rs 19,200 crore.

Virat Kohli just broke another record — he’s now the highest-earning player in IPL history, taking home a staggering Rs 230 crore so far with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. That’s what Fanatic Sports and Hurun India found in their latest report, which tracked 1,323 top athletes from 504 cities, across 53 countries and six sports leagues.

A quick rundown: Fanatic Sports plans trips and events around sports, while Hurun India is famous for its rich lists and in-depth business research.

Kohli sits alone at the top, pushing past stars like Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. He’s been with RCB since 2008, sticking with them year after year, and his brand value is unmatched in the league. Right behind him is Rohit Sharma, ex-captain of the Mumbai Indians, with Rs 227.2 crore. Then there’s CSK’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Rs 200 crore — still an icon, still cashing in, even though he hasn't played a match in the 2026 season yet.

In the women’s game, Smriti Mandhana leads with Rs 13.7 crore. But here’s the kicker: the top ten women cricketers together earn Rs 90 crore — less than half of Kohli’s total IPL salary. The gap gets even wider if you look at other sports.

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When it comes to franchise value, Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, are number one, worth Rs 19,200 crore. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are practically tied for second, both hovering near Rs 18,400 crore. Altogether, IPL franchises add up to Rs 1.63 lakh crore.

IPL isn't just another cricket league anymore. It’s now in the same conversation as the NFL and Premier League when you look at franchise value. Teams make money from ticket sales, broadcast rights, sponsorship deals, merchandise, digital content, and fans from all over the world. If things keep going like this, the average IPL team could jump from a $1.8 billion valuation to $15 billion by 2032. That kind of growth is wild.

The IPL boom has launched cricket into global stardom — and seriously, it’s drawing in massive investors and venture capitalists. For athletes, it’s no longer just about the game. IPL has become one of the best platforms to build a brand and attract foreign investment into India.

With franchise and player valuations shooting up every year, IPL is racing toward the top tier of global sports leagues. If these predictions play out, Indian cricket’s finances are about to skyrocket into territory no one could’ve imagined back in 2008.

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