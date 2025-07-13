Virat Kohli effect? Jonathan Trott slams Shubman Gill's on-field 'acting' and confrontational captaincy at Lord's

Jonathan Trott subtly criticized Virat Kohli while expressing disapproval of Indian Test captain Shubman Gill for his ‘acting’ during the confrontation with Zak Crawley at the conclusion of Day 3 of the Lord’s Test.

Ex-England cricketer Jonathan Trott isn't happy with Indian captain Shubman Gill's antics on the field during the third Test against England at Lord's. He straight up compared it to Virat Kohli's famously aggressive style. Trott's comments came after Gill and England's Zak Crawley went at it on Day 3.

Basically, near the end of Saturday's game England was just trying to survive the new ball. India was keen to take one more over, and Zak Crawley was fiddling and this got the Indian players majorly frustrated. Gill who had been in the slips was seen on the mic waving, pointing fingers and chatting with Crawley. And Gill, so they say, even cursed Crawley and would have given a substitution signal, such as Crawley might be removed from the field.

Jonathan Trott wasn't impressed. Speaking on JioHotstar, he said, "I don't like the acting from Shubman Gill. As a captain, you set the tone. Pointing fingers and getting very confrontational — very much like a previous captain — getting in the face of the opposition." Trott didn't say Virat Kohli's name, but everyone knew who he was talking about, since Kohli's known for his fiery attitude.

Trott said that while being competitive is part of Test cricket, there's a limit. "I'm all for being competitive and tough on the field, but sometimes you have to rise above it," he said, suggesting that Gill's actions "set a bad tone" for the game.

This is interesting because Trott had praised Gill's batting before, even saying he was as good as Kohli. But now, he's clearly not a fan of Gill acting like Kohli on the field. All this drama just makes Day 4 at Lord's even more interesting.

