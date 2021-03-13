India vs England: Virat Kohli bags unwanted record, Yuzvendra Chahal surpasses Jasprit Bumrah in this feat

The 1st T20I of the five-match series at Motera in Ahmedabad saw India lose to England by eight wickets. The clash saw a lot of things happen at the crease and while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was seen surpassing Jasprit Bumrah's feat, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen edging past Sourav Ganguly, for the unwanted record.

The Indian captain with a five-ball duck at Ahmedabad edged past BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to become the Indian captain with the most ducks in international cricket. Kohli now has 14 ducks, whereas Ganguly has 13. Former India captain MS Dhoni is third on the unpopular list with 11 international ducks.

Dhoni is then followed by 1982 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev who has 10 and at No. 5 is Mohammad Azharuddin who has eight ducks to his name.

This is also Kohli’s first consecutive duck in international cricket. Kohli was out for another duck when he attempted to add quick runs to the scoreboard. The skipper was caught by Chris Jordan off Adil Rashid's delivery in the third over and his dismissal reduced India to 3/2.

As for Yuzvendra Chahal, the leg-spinner became the leading wicket-taker for India in the shortest format. The right-arm bowler, before the first T20I, was tied at the top position with the most wickets in T20Is with Jasprit Bumrah.

However, on the final ball of the 7th over on Friday, Chahal trapped Jos Buttler lbw for 28 and picked up his sole wicket in the match.

Doing so, the leggie surpassed Bumrah to climb on top of the list with 60 wickets. Bumrah, who is unavailable for the series is now a wicket below Chahal.