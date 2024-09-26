Virat Kohli doesn't want Rishabh Pant in RCB? DC captain lambasts rumors ahead of IPL 2025 auction

In a strongly worded post on X platform, Pant expressed his frustration with those spreading misinformation and emphasized the importance of maintaining trust and integrity in the cricketing community.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has dismissed reports of his potential transfer to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the upcoming IPL mega auctions. The Delhi Capitals captain, who recently returned to the team after a 15-month injury layoff, took to social media to address the rumors. In a strongly worded post on X platform, Pant expressed his frustration with those spreading misinformation and emphasized the importance of maintaining trust and integrity in the cricketing community. Pant's message was clear: there is no justification for creating a dishonest environment without cause.

The post said, ""Rishabh Pant approached RCB. Pant approached RCB through his manager earlier this week as he foresee a captaincy vacancy there but got declined by RCB's management. Virat doesn't want Pant in RCB due to his Political Tactics in Indian team as well as in DC - RCB Source."

However, Rishabh Pant has officially refuted these claims, stating that they are false news.

"Fake news . Why do you guys spread so much fake news on social media. Be sensible guys so bad . Don't create untrustworthy environment for no reason. It's not the first time and won't be last but I had to put this out .please always re check with your so called sources. Everyday it's becoming worst . Rest it's upto you guys . It's wasn't just for you it's for a lot for people who is spreading misinformation. Tc"

Fake news . Why do you guys spread so much fake news on social media. Be sensible guys so bad . Don’t create untrustworthy environment for no reason. It’s not the first time and won’t be last but I had to put this out .please always re check with your so called sources. Everyday… September 26, 2024

Rishabh Pant was appointed as the captain of Delhi Capitals in 2021 following an injury that sidelined regular captain Shreyas Iyer for the entire season. In the subsequent year's edition, Iyer was released by DC and acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders in the mega auctions. Pant led DC in 2022, but for the 2023 season, David Warner was named as their leader due to Pant's absence resulting from injuries sustained in a car accident. The dynamic left-hander was reinstated as captain upon his recovery in preparation for the 17th edition of the IPL.

The discussions surrounding player transfers in the IPL have been escalating as the mega auction approaches in less than three months. The BCCI has yet to finalize the retention rules for all 10 franchises ahead of the mega auctions, but various media reports indicate that each franchise will be allowed to retain five to six players. The status of RTM (Right to Match) cards remains unclear.

During the previous mega auction in 2022, teams were limited to four retentions, with a maximum of three Indian players and no RTM cards permitted. This decision aimed to provide new entrants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants with a broader player pool to construct their squads.

In a recent meeting between IPL officials and franchise owners, there was a divergence of opinions regarding the auction regulations. Kolkata Knight Riders, the 2024 champions, advocated for teams to retain their core players and proposed the idea of allowing eight RTMs. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, the runners-up, also sought to retain a significant portion of their team but emphasized the need for flexibility in regulations, particularly for key foreign assets like Pat Cummins, Travis Head, and Heinrich Klaasen. On the other hand, teams like Lucknow Super Giants, eager to embark on a fresh start, reportedly favored fewer retentions.

Also read| IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh match