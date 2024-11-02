Kohli recently dropped a massive hint about his career and hinted at playing competitive cricket.

Virat Kohli, the iconic cricketer, was retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for a whopping Rs 21 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 season, solidifying his position as the most expensive Indian player in IPL history. This decision by RCB to retain Kohli comes as no surprise, given his longstanding association with the franchise since the inception of the league.

At 35 years old, Kohli finds himself at a pivotal juncture in his illustrious career, with questions looming about how much longer he will continue to grace the cricketing world with his presence. Despite his decision to retire from T20Is in order to focus on other formats, concerns have been raised about his recent performances, which have not been up to his usual high standards. The pressure is mounting on Team India to evaluate the contributions of underperforming players like Kohli and make tough decisions for the future.

Critics have been quick to voice their opinions on Kohli's form and have called for him to consider stepping away from the game. However, ultimately, the decision lies with Kohli himself and his desire to continue playing and excelling on the field. In a recent revelation, Kohli hinted at his intention to remain competitive in cricket until 2027, sparking speculation about his potential involvement in leading India to victory in the 2027 World Cup.

“At the end of this cycle, it is going to be 20 years that I am going to be playing for RCB and that in itself is a very, very special feeling for me," Kohli told 'RCB Bold Diaries.'

"I have never thought that I am going to play so many years for one team, but the relationship has truly become special over so many years," he added.



Kohli said he does not see himself playing for any other team in IPL.“I don’t see myself anywhere other than RCB, and I am very happy that it happened. I am very excited that I got a chance to create a strong new squad in this auction, something that we are really looking forward to as a franchise, as a team," Kohli said in RCB's Bold Diaries video.

Kohli stated that his objective is to secure at least one IPL title with RCB in the upcoming cycle.

“I am super excited as ever as everyone knows what RCB means to me. It’s been a very, very special relationship over so many years, which continues to grow stronger, and what I have experienced playing for RCB is truly special. I hope that the fans and everyone who’s connected to the franchise feel the same way," he continued. I am also just looking forward to this cycle. Obviously, the goal is to win the IPL title at least once in the next cycle."

