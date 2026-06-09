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Virat Kohli dethrones SRK again to become India’s top celebrity brand in new list

Virat Kohli has once again proved his prowess as he moved ahead of Shah Rukh Khan to reclaim the title of India’s most valuable celebrity brand.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 04:26 PM IST

Virat Kohli dethrones SRK again to become India’s top celebrity brand in new list
Virat Kohli reclaims his top spot as India's most valuable celebrity. (AI-Generated)
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Team India legend Virat Kohli has once again proved his prowess as the country's most valuable celebrity, surpassing popular personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni, and Akshay Kumar, among others. As per a study conducted by Fortune India in collaboration with global brand consultancy firm Interbrand, film stars like SRK and Priyanka Chopra trail behind Kohli in the list of India's top 25 most valuable celebrities. The top 10 on the list includes three cricketers, and the remaining seven are from the film fraternity.

 

Notably, female stars also made it into the list, with PeeCee leading the pack. Apart from her, female celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, and Nayanthara are also in the rankings.

 

Apart from cricketers and actors, the list also includes several popular influential personalities such as Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, MS Dhoni, and Sourav Ganguly.

 

Check India's Top 10 Most Valuable Celebrities

 

  1. Virat Kohli (Cricketer)
  2. Shah Rukh Khan (Cinema)
  3. Priyanka Chopra (Cinema)
  4. MS Dhoni (Cricketer)
  5. Ranveer Singh (Cinema)
  6. Akshay Kumar (Cinema)
  7. Amitabh Bachchan (Cinema)
  8. Sachin Tendulkar (Cricketer)
  9. Alia Bhatt (Cinema)
  10. Allu Arjun (Cinema)

 

Looking at the top 10 list, it can be easily concluded that the most valuable celebrities in India come from two sectors, cinema and cricket.

 

Is Virat Kohli also the richest cricketer in the world?

 

Virat Kohli is probably one of the richest cricketers in the world, with a net worth of around USD 120-130 million, which is roughly Rs 1,000-1,100 crore. His fortune comes mainly from endorsements, investments in brands, social media, and cricket contracts (both national and franchise).

 

Ahead of Kohli is undoubtedly 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar, who has been at the top of the charts when it comes to the richest cricketer in the world.

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