Virat Kohli is set to return to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years. His last appearance for Delhi was against Uttar Pradesh in 2012. Kohli's magnetic presence has not only lifted the profile of the Ranji Trophy but also the Delhi team's sagging spirits as it eyes a winning end to an otherwise listless campaign in the final group D game against Railways starting in Delhi on Thursday.

On the first day of the training session, Kohli shared moments of laughter, exchanged high-fives, and offered words of encouragement to a young Delhi squad. After a while, he returned to the dressing room and came out pulling his cricket kit.

Delhi team manager Mahesh Bhati, who had coached Kohli during his Under-17 and Under-19 days, noticed him and signalled to some of the young boys to help the veteran batter with his kit, as per a TOI report. However, Kohli, with a smile, declined the offer and carried his gear to the nets.

Bhati asked, "Virat, teri help kara dete hain (Virat, let us help you).' He replied, 'Bhaia, kya baat kar rahe ho? Mere khelne ka samaan hai, mai khud leke jaunga (Bhaia, what are you saying? It's my playing gear, I'll carry it myself)'. He carried the kit bag on his shoulders and went inside the dressing room."

While the BCCI has made it mandatory for all players to turn up in Ranji Trophy, the result of this particular game will have no bearing on whether Kohli will be picked in the Indian team after the Champions Trophy.

If Delhi bowl first, the turnout is not going to exceed 3000 but in case Delhi is batting first, the crowd would prefer a Sanat Sangwan or Arpit Rana to get out quickly and make way for Kohli. But what would happen if the 'King' gets out early?