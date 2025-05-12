Virat Kohli is currently the hot topic on social media ever since he announced his retirement from Test cricket. Not only this, a clip of one of his old videos mentioning the dream of scoring 10,000 runs in this format of the game is doing the rounds on the internet. Check it out what he said.

Virat Kohli gave a shocker on Monday to the world when he announced his retirement from the red-ball format of cricket. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 36-year-old star batter updated his fans with his decision to sign off from Tests. In his 123-match career, Kohli has scored 9,230 runs, which include 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. However, an old video of Kohli is doing the rounds on the internet wherein he is heard mentioning his desire to touch the 10,000-run mark in Tests. Soon after Kohli's retirement news went viral, his fans took to social media to express their views on the news. One fan called Kohli out and wrote, ''Kya hua tera wada?''

Check out the viral clip:

Kya hua tera wada??



Kohli was just 770 runs away from 10000 runs.



- END OF AN ERA -



KING HAS RETIRED NOW



Consider me as a retired test cricket fan #BCCI #TestCricket #ViratKohli #GOAT pic.twitter.com/jdJJFRRycV — Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta31) May 12, 2025

When Kohli desired to score 10,000 runs in Tests

In a decade-old interview with Aaj Tak, Kohli is seen mentioning that achieving 10,000 runs in Tests was his main goal when asked about the growing popularity of T20I. ''Still, my aim is to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket. To become a successful Test cricketer has always been my aim,'' Kohli had said in the old clip.

''My only attempt is not to be remembered as an ordinary player. When I finish my career, I don't want to see people saying, Yeah, there was a player named Virat'. From childhood, my only aim has been to be able to inspire the next generation, players who are coming up can say 'I want to be like him,'' the star batter further said.

Virat Kohli's Test retirement post

In a special post on Instagram, Kohli announced his retirement from the red-ball format along with a heartfelt note for his fans. In the caption, he wrote, ''It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.''

''As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way,'' he further wrote.

He concluded his caption and wrote, ''I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off.''