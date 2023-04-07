Search icon
Virat Kohli dances with Shah Rukh Khan on Jhoome Jo Pathaan as KKR record biggest win over RCB in IPL 2023, watch video

RCB star Virat Kohli was seen learning the hook step of viral song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from Shah Rukh Khan. Both Kohli and Khan are among the most popular Indian celebrities across the globe with a massive fan following on social media platforms.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) faced a crushing defeat against Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 9th match of IPL 2023 that took place at the iconic Eden Garden on Thursday (April 6). Although the Kolkata crowd was elated after KKR’s record win due to Shardul Thakur’s ballistic batting and the constant pressure spinners built against RCB, the post match presentation was even more eye pleasing for the viewers. Right after the match, RCB star Virat Kohli was seen learning the hook step of viral song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from Shah Rukh Khan. Both Kohli and Khan are among the most popular Indian celebrities across the globe with a massive fan following on social media platforms. The dance of ‘King Kohli’ and ‘Bollywood’s Badshah’ instantly went viral, bringing their fans together who were recently involved in an ugly banter over comparison of fanbase.

 

Among these icons Shardul Thakur was the real hero last night with his outstanding performance with the bat as his 68 runs off 29 balls turned the match into KKR’s favour. Nitish Rana-led KKR was struggling against RCB’s bowlers as they lost 5 wickets at the mere score of 89. Faf du Plessis’s side had the match in complete control until left handed batsman Rinku Singh and all-rounder ‘Lord’ Shardul Thakur stitched a massive partnership of 103 runs for the 6th wicket. Mohammed Siraj dismissed Shardul in the last over but till then the 31 year old had done his job which helped KKR cross 200 mark. While chasing 204 RCB looked helpless against the Kolkata spin attack as 9 out of 10 batsmen were dismissed by their tweakers. Skipper Faf du Plessis scored highest 23 followed by Kohli’s 21 from their side.   

Shardul was awarded as ‘Player of the Match’ for his match winning performance. While speaking during the post match ceremony, he expressed how training sessions helped him to play with a free mindset and without taking any pressure. "I don't even know where it came from but looking at the corecard at that time, everyone would have thought we are struggling. But your subconscious mind takes over. You also have to have skills to do that at the higher level, but we also work hard in the nets. There is a period where we can slog it in the nets." He said.

"Coaching staff do the throwdowns, and give us the option of range-hitting. And you know the pitches - they always suit the batsmen, don't they? Suyash bowled exceptionally well, and we know the quality Sunil and Varun have. They have fun, take wickets. This was a perfect day," he concluded.

