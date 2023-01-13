Search icon
WATCH: Virat Kohli dances with Ishan Kishan to celebrate India's win in 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens

Virat Kohli was seen dancing with Ishan Kishan amid huge cheers from the crowd at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

After securing a resounding 67-run victory in the first ODI of the three-match series in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10), Team India was eager to extend their lead against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday (January 12). The Men in Blue rose to the challenge, clinching a four-wicket victory to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the ongoing 50-over assignment. KL Rahul was the star of the show, top-scoring with an unbeaten 64 runs from 103 balls to guide India to victory.

The iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata was packed to the brim for the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka, and fans were eagerly anticipating another Virat Kohli batting masterclass. Unfortunately, it wasn't to be, as the star batter was dismissed for just four runs from nine deliveries. Kohli had been in scintillating form, having scored two consecutive ODI centuries, but at the Eden, he was unable to provide the cricket-mad crowd with his usual dazzling strokeplay.

However, Virat Kohli made sure that the fans who had gathered at the iconic venue would not leave without a lasting memory of him. After India's victory in the second match, he and Ishan Kishan delighted the crowd with their impressive dance moves. The two were seen performing some intricate steps in front of the stands, eliciting loud cheers from the spectators.

WATCH:

While Virat has featured for India in both matches of the series thus far, Ishan has been relegated to the bench in both games. In his last ODI appearance for India, which came against Bangladesh on December 10, 2022, Ishan made history by becoming the fastest and youngest batter to score a double century in ODIs, yet he was still left out of the playing XI, with Shubman Gill returning to the side in his place.

Shubman exceeded expectations, smashing 70 runs from 60 balls in the series opener and then 21 off 12 balls in the second fixture. His impressive performance set the tone for the rest of the series, demonstrating his prowess as a formidable batsman.

India will face Sri Lanka in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at Thiruvananthapuram on January 15th. 

