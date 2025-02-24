In the second game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Virat Kohli hammered a match-winning century against Pakistan. With this ton, Kohli shattered several records and even created a unique ODI record. More details about this unique record below.

Virat Kohli hammered a memorable knock on Sunday against Team India's arch-rivals Pakistan in the 5th game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. With this match-winning century, Kohli shattered several ODI records and even created a unique one, joining the elite list of legends. Kohli has now become the first-ever player to score an ODI century in all countries he has played in. He has scored an ODI century in all the 10 countries he has played ODI cricket in and these nations include, England, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe, India and UAE.

Other players holding this record

With this feat, Virat has joined the elite club of legends like Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar and Chris Gayle to become the only fourth player to score an ODI century across 10 countries or more. Virat and Gayle have ODI centuries in 10 countries while Sachin and Sanath have ODI centuries in 12 countries out of the 16 and 15 countries that they have played in.

Virat is the most exceptional case out of these four since he has ODI centuries in all 10 countries he has played, but Sanath, Sachin and Gayle could not conquer a few territories in ODIs with their centuries. While Sanath could not score ODI centuries in Zimbabwe, Kenya and Morocco, Sachin did not have centuries in Ireland, Kenya, Canada and the West Indies. Also, Gayle failed to score centuries in Bangladesh, Ireland, Malaysia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the high-voltage game between India and Pakistan was played at the Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first against Team India. However, chasing a below par score, the Indian side achieved the target in the 43rd over with just a loss of four wickets, clinching the game by six wickets.