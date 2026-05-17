Virat Kohli creates history vs PBKS, becomes first-ever batter in IPL to achieve massive feat

Virat Kohli added another remarkable chapter to his IPL legacy during the clash against Punjab Kings, creating history with a unique milestone. The RCB star became the first batter in IPL history to achieve the feat.

Virat Kohli just keeps proving why he’s one of the IPL’s all-time best. In the 61st match of IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, and Kohli was right in the thick of things again.

Sunday’s clash turned out to be a record-breaking day for him. First, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, leading the side in his 100th match as captain, won the toss and put RCB in to bat. PBKS made a couple of changes, bringing in Harpreet Brar and Lockie Ferguson. RCB, on their end, handed the captaincy to Jitesh Sharma with Rajat Patidar missing out, and brought in Suyash Sharma and Romario Shepherd.

When it was time to step up, Kohli didn’t disappoint. He became the first player in IPL history to pile up 5,500 runs as an opening batter for a single franchise. He only needed 7 runs coming into this match to hit the milestone, and he zipped past it without trouble. Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner have crossed 5,500 as IPL openers too, but they’ve hopped around different teams — the difference is, Kohli has done it all with RCB. That makes it even more special.

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He wasn’t done yet. Kohli also set a new benchmark for scoring the most runs against a single opponent in IPL history. He went past his own mark against Chennai Super Kings and now sits at a towering 1,217 runs against Punjab Kings.

Just look at these numbers:

1217 – Virat Kohli vs PBKS

1174 – Virat Kohli vs CSK

1172 – Virat Kohli vs DC

1161 – Rohit Sharma vs KKR

1134 – David Warner vs PBKS

Kohli also continues to be Mr. Consistency. He notched his ninth IPL season with 500+ runs — more than anyone else. The next best? David Warner and KL Rahul, each with seven.

9 — Virat Kohli

7 — David Warner, KL Rahul

5 — Shikhar Dhawan

He’s closing in on another elite record, logging his fourth consecutive IPL season with 500 or more runs. Only Warner and Rahul have longer streaks:

6 — David Warner (2014–2017, 2019–2020)

5 — KL Rahul (2018–2022)

4 — Virat Kohli (2023–2026)

3 — Chris Gayle, Shikhar Dhawan, Sai Sudharsan

On the scoring front for IPL 2026, Sai Sudharsan leads with seven 50+ scores, while Kohli stands with five alongside big names like Heinrich Klaasen, Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Shubman Gill.

As for how the match played out? Kohli was in his element. He gave RCB a thunderous start, finding the gaps, timing the ball sweetly, and taking on PBKS’s bowlers from ball one. Jacob Bethell, his opening partner, fell early, but Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking along with Devdutt Padikkal. Padikkal fired a brisk 45 off 25 balls before getting out. Kohli followed after scoring 58, undone by Yuzvendra Chahal.

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