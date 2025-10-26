Virat Kohli creates history, overtakes Sachin Tendulkar to become highest run-scorer in white-ball cricket

Virat Kohli creates history as he surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in white-ball cricket. The Indian legend continues to dominate ODI format, rewriting record books and cementing his legacy as the modern-day run machine.

Virat Kohli made a remarkable return to form, scoring an impressive unbeaten 74 off 81 balls as India comfortably chased down a target of 237, thus avoiding a series defeat. Kohli and Rohit Sharma formed a formidable partnership, adding 168 runs for the second wicket, which propelled the Men in Blue to their first victory of the series. During his innings, Kohli surpassed Kumar Sangakkara, becoming the second-highest run-scorer in the history of ODI cricket.

The Indian cricketing icon has amassed a total of 14,255 runs in ODIs, placing him just behind Sachin Tendulkar, who concluded his illustrious career with 18,426 runs across 463 ODIs. Sangakkara, on the other hand, finished with 14,234 ODI runs.

In a historic achievement, Virat Kohli has now surpassed Sachin Tendulkar in the all-time list of white-ball cricket run-scorers. Tendulkar ended his white-ball career with 18,436 runs, which includes 18,426 ODI runs and 10 T20I runs, having played only one T20I match.

Currently, Virat Kohli's total stands at 18,443 runs, comprising 14,255 ODI runs and 4,188 T20I runs. The former captain of India retired from T20I cricket after leading the team to victory in the 2024 World Cup and is now solely focused on ODIs.

Rohit Sharma also features prominently in this elite list, occupying the fourth position with a total of 15,528 runs. His tally includes 11,297 ODI runs and 4,231 T20I runs. Rohit stepped away from T20Is after guiding India to a championship win, yet he remains a significant figure in T20I cricket history despite retiring a year ago.

Kohli concluded his Test career with 9,230 runs from 123 Tests, announcing a surprising retirement from red-ball cricket in May 2025. As India's most successful Test captain, he led the team to 40 victories out of 68 Tests. Notably, he was just 770 runs shy of the 10,000-run milestone when he decided to retire from Test cricket, having made his debut in 2011.

