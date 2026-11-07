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Virat Kohli creates history in Wellington, surpasses Ricky Ponting to achieve major ODI feat

Virat Kohli added another major feat to his illustrious ODI career during the second ODI match against New Zealand in the 5-match series. Know in detail below.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 07, 2026, 04:13 PM IST

Virat Kohli creates history in Wellington, surpasses Ricky Ponting to achieve major ODI feat
Virat Kohli surpasses Ricky Ponting in ODI record books. (Pic Credits: Instagram/indiancricketteam)
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Virat Kohli has added another feather to his hat and surpassed former Australian captain Ricky Ponting to become the highest run-scorer against New Zealand in ODI cricket. During the second ODI game in the 5-match series, played at Wellington on Saturday, Kohli scored just 7 runs off 7 balls and was dismissed by Jacob Duffy in the 4th over.

Despite his early dismissal, the star top-order batter achieved a major ODI milestone by taking his tally beyond the former Australian skipper. Before the match, Kohli was level with Ponting at 1,971 runs against the Blackcaps, but after today's 7-run knock, the 37-year-old stands at 1,978 runs in 38 innings.

Ponting had scored 1,971 runs in 50 innings across 51 innings against the Kiwis.

Players with most runs against NZ in ODIs:

Virat Kohli - 1,978 runs

Ricky Ponting - 1,971 runs

Sachin Tendulkar - 1,750 runs

Kumar Sangakkara - 1,568 runs

Sanath Jayasuriya - 1,519 runs

Jacques Kallis - 1,449 runs

Kohli has been one of the most consistent batters against the Blackcaps in the 50-over format, as he has also registered seven centuries, which the most by any batter. In the first game of the series, Kohli scored a magnificent 74 off just 51 balls.

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI

Indian skipper Shubman Gill won the Toss and elected to bowl first against the hosts. Batting first, New Zealand were bundled out at 134 in the 41st over after the match was reduced to 47 overs each side.

Chasing a below-par target, Indian batters also struggled, and top and middle order batters failed to build a partnership. The match was stopped again when India were 113/7 after 26 overs. However, when the rain didn't stop, India were declared the winners as the Men in Blue had passed the par score by 4 runs.

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