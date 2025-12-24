Virat Kohli creates history in List A cricket on domestic return, joins Sachin Tendulkar in exclusive club

Virat Kohli marked his return to domestic cricket in style, creating history in List A cricket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The star batter achieved a rare milestone, joining legendary Sachin Tendulkar in an exclusive club, underlining his longevity and enduring class on the domestic stage.

Virat Kohli has added yet another achievement to his illustrious career by setting an impressive individual record while representing Delhi against Andhra Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which commenced on Wednesday, December 24. Kohli made history by reaching 16,000 runs in List A cricket shortly after Delhi started their run chase. He came in to bat at number three after Arpit Rana was out for a duck in the very first over of Delhi's innings. Kohli partnered with Priyansh Arya in the middle and quickly marked his milestone.

By achieving this feat, Virat has entered an exclusive group, becoming the second Indian, following Sachin Tendulkar, to hit this milestone, further solidifying his dominance in the 50-over format and reinforcing his status as one of the greatest players in the sport's history. Beginning his List A journey back in 2006, the seasoned Indian batsman had accumulated 15,999 runs in 342 matches with an impressive average of 57.34, which includes 57 centuries and 84 fifties, prior to the match against Andhra.

At 37 years old, Kohli has reached this milestone in fewer innings than many of his predecessors, highlighting his exceptional talent across all formats of the game. Speaking of Sachin, the legendary batsman concluded his remarkable career with 21,999 runs in 538 innings. Overall, Kohli is now the ninth player to achieve 16,000 runs in List A cricket, joining the ranks of Graham Gooch, Graeme Hick, Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Sir Vivian Richards, Ricky Ponting, Gordon Greenidge, and Sanath Jayasuriya.

Kohli is participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy not only in accordance with the BCCI's directive to emphasize domestic cricket but also to gain valuable playing time following his retirement from T20I and Test formats. Currently, the veteran batsman ranks as the second-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket, trailing only Tendulkar (18,426). In 308 matches, Kohli has amassed 14,557 runs at an extraordinary average of 58.46, and he holds the record for the most centuries in this format (53).

In the opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Delhi chose to field first, allowing Andhra Pradesh to set a formidable score of 298/8 in their allotted 50 overs, thanks to a remarkable century by Ricky Bhui. He delivered a significant performance, scoring 122 runs off 105 balls, which included 11 fours and seven sixes.

Also read| U19 Asia Cup Final: India receive runners-up medal from ICC official, snub PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi as he joins Pakistan celebrations