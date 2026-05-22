Virat Kohli creates history, becomes first player in world cricket to achieve massive feat

Virat Kohli added another historic achievement to his legendary career by breaking a massive world record and becoming the first player in cricket history to reach a unique milestone. The star batter once again etched his name into the record books with a remarkable feat.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are competing in their last league match of IPL 2026 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. All attention was on Virat Kohli, as RCB aimed to chase a daunting total of 256 runs. Unfortunately, Kohli fell short, scoring just 15 runs off 11 balls. Nevertheless, during his brief innings, he set yet another world record.

Kohli formed a significant 60-run opening partnership with Venkatesh Iyer. This marks the 211th 50+ run opening partnership that the legendary Indian batsman has participated in throughout his T20 career.

He surpassed England's opener Alex Hales, who had been part of 210 50+ run partnerships in his T20 career. Besides Hales and Kohli, only David Warner has achieved more than 200 fifty-plus partnerships in T20 cricket.

During the toss, RCB captain Rajat Patidar mentioned that he was back in the lineup after missing the previous game due to a concussion. Jacob Bethell was the one who missed out due to a finger injury. With Bethell sidelined, the opening role was given to Venkatesh Iyer, who had previously earned the Player of the Match award for his performance against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Iyer maintained his excellent form, scoring 44 runs off just 19 balls.

SRH won the toss and chose to bat first. They started strong, with Abhishek Sharma leading the charge, scoring 56 runs from 21 balls. He formed two crucial partnerships for the first two wickets with Travis Head and Ishan Kishan.

Following that, Kishan continued the assault alongside Heinrich Klaasen. The pair added 113 runs for the third wicket, with Klaasen finishing on 51 runs. Meanwhile, Kishan was the top scorer with 79 runs. Nitish Reddy contributed a quick 29 runs off 12 balls in a vital cameo at the end. They concluded their innings with a total of 255/4 after 20 overs.

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