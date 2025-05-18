The 36-year-old reminisced about their time in the under-19 program, where they shared accommodations, meticulously budgeted their meals, and carefully managed their travel allowances.

On Saturday, Indian pacer Ishant Sharma expressed that Virat Kohli will always be affectionately referred to as "Cheeku" by those who have known him since their formative years in Delhi cricket. Reflecting on their longstanding friendship, Ishant noted that their bond has endured since their days playing together at the under-17 level and continuing through their time on the senior Indian team. He remarked that while Kohli's public persona as a superstar is widely recognized, it stands in stark contrast to the individual he has known since childhood.

"I think Virat Kohli (the star) is for outside people. I can't see him like that because we played in the U-17s. He is a childhood friend to me," Ishant, who bagged 311 wickets in 105 Tests, said on Star Sports Press Room on the eve of Gujarat Titans' match against Delhi Capitals.

"When we were in the U-19s, we used to count how much money we had. We used to eat food. When we used to go to the U-19s, we used to save our TAs and take them with us. So, Virat Kohli is different for everyone. He is different for me," he said.

Ishant remarked that their relationship has maintained a brotherly connection, even in light of Kohli's rise to stardom.

"Imagine, your brother has reached such heights. Everyone is thinking that he is great. But you will see that at the end of the day, he is a human being. At the end of the day, you have spent a lot of time with him. You know him in and out. You know where he has come from, how he is and how he is not."

The two were seen enjoying a warm embrace on the field before a recent IPL match, and photographs of this poignant event spread quickly on social media. Ishant observed that their interactions are rarely about cricket; rather, they are characterized by humor and lively banter.

"When we meet, we never talk about how we played so many Test matches. We never talk about it. We talk about funny jokes. This is happening, that is happening, look at this, look at that. Funny jokes," he said.

"I have never felt that he is Virat Kohli. For us, he is Cheeku. We have always seen it like this. He has also seen me like this. We are sleeping together and sharing a room. When our India debut came, the name of the team came...he kicked me and said, your name has come. He said, will you really play for India? I said, brother, let me sleep," said Ishant.

