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Virat Kohli could play 2027 World Cup without Rohit Sharma as BCCI weighs fitness concerns: Report

Fresh reports suggest Virat Kohli could remain in contention for India’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans even if Rohit Sharma’s future remains uncertain. While BCCI is reportedly monitoring Rohit’s fitness closely, Kohli’s form and cricketing condition are believed to be viewed more positively.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 21, 2026, 04:13 PM IST

Virat Kohli could play 2027 World Cup without Rohit Sharma as BCCI weighs fitness concerns: Report
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
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The BCCI named Rohit Sharma in the ODI squad for the Afghanistan series, but everyone’s still talking about his fitness. Honestly, the board isn’t confident he can keep going strong until the 2027 ODI World Cup. Hardik Pandya’s in the same boat—there are real doubts about how much more he can give on the field.

What really got people worried was Rohit’s hamstring injury during the IPL. He missed three matches because of it, and that raised alarms among selectors and the team management. With the next ODI World Cup coming up in October-November, they asked for detailed fitness reports.

A BCCI source told TOI, “Rohit didn’t report to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence for rehab after his hamstring injury. He might be leaner now, but there are concerns about whether his body can handle the demands of high-level cricket.” The source added, “Fifty overs in the field is no joke. Unlike the IPL, there’s no Impact Player rule in ODIs. And at nearly 40, recovery takes longer.” It’s a similar situation with Hardik Pandya, who missed three MI games since May 2 due to his own fitness issues.

Also read| Hardik Pandya lands in trouble after loss on captaincy return; penalised for outburst

The whole thing has selectors scrambling, especially since India won't play many ODI matches before the 2027 World Cup. If Rohit picks up another injury, there’s not much experience among the backup openers—Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn’t played enough, and that’s risky. The board sees Ishan Kishan as someone who can step in at the top, but if both Rohit and someone like Shubman Gill or Jaiswal are out, they’re desperately short of options.

As for Virat Kohli, his form and fitness aren’t causing any headaches—he’s still one of India’s best. But when it comes to dreaming about a ‘Ro-Ko’ combination at the World Cup, the board can’t see it happening as things stand. “We need to make a final call on Rohit after talking to the BCCI medical team,” the source said. Plus, selectors have noticed that the aggressive starts Rohit once provided at the top just aren’t there anymore, and they don't feel good about his current approach.

Hardik Pandya also faces a big question mark. His selection for the Afghanistan ODIs depends on whether he’s fit enough. According to the same source, “Hardik wasn’t told about any fitness issues until right before selection. He hasn’t played for Mumbai Indians since May 2.” He complained of back spasms after the Chennai match, then sat out the next games, training at Reliance’s facility and Wankhede instead. What’s really bothering selectors is the uncertainty about whether he can bowl his full 10 overs in an ODI.

Back in January, CoE wouldn’t clear Hardik to bowl 10 overs for the ODI series against New Zealand, so he was left out, even though he went and bowled a full spell for Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy five days later. Right now, the selectors have their eyes on Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana as possible medium-pace all-rounders in case Hardik can’t make it. 

Also read| End of an era? MS Dhoni leaves for Ranchi before CSK match, sparks retirement buzz

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