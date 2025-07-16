Virat Kohli continues to rewrite history books; achieves never-before-seen ICC ranking milestone post T20I, Test retirement

On Wednesday, Virat, who retired from T20Is after scoring a title-winning 76 in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup last year, received an upgrade in his T20I rating.

Virat Kohli is making a big splash in cricket by hitting a new high. He’s now the first batter ever to have over 900 ICC rating points in all three international formats of the game: Tests, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). What makes this even more amazing is that he recently stepped away from T20I and Test cricket.

The ICC put out its updated all-time T20I rankings on Wednesday, and they changed Kohli’s best rating from 897 to 909 points. This change happened after he retired, but it still sets a record. Kohli had already scored over 900 points in Tests (reaching 937 at his best) and ODIs (909), but this T20I update finishes a special triple. No other batter has done this.

Cricket fans and experts are really impressed and it shows how consistent, adaptable, and in control Kohli is across different formats of the game. Even though he’s retired from T20I cricket after the ICC T20 World Cup last year, and then from Tests, Kohli is still amazing everyone.

He scored 9,230 runs with 30 centuries during his Test days. In T20Is, he got 4,188 runs in 125 matches. He might not be playing these games for India anymore, but the records he set still have a huge impact. He’s still playing ODIs, where he’s scored over 14,000 runs, including 51 centuries. He’s still a really important player for the national team.

This isn't just a random stat; it’s because Kohli always works hard to improve and loves cricket. This shows that being great isn't just about the type of game or how long you play. His legacy keeps inspiring people. Now, everyone’s wondering what records he’ll break next in ODIs and how long he’ll stay at the top of the all-format rankings.

