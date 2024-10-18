Kohli became the 18th player in history to achieve this feat, and only the fourth Indian to do so.

On Friday, senior Indian batsman Virat Kohli joined an elite group of cricketers by surpassing 9000 runs in Test cricket. This milestone was achieved during the third day of the first Test against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Kohli became the 18th player in history to achieve this feat, and only the fourth Indian to do so. The other Indian players who have achieved this milestone are Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar.

However, he is the slowest of the four to reach the milestone, achieving it in 197 innings. It took him 28 outings to reach 9000 runs, compared to his achievement of reaching 8000 runs in 169 innings in 2022.

Most Test runs for India

15921 – Sachin Tendulkar

13288 – Rahul Dravid

10122 – Sunil Gavaskar

9017 – Virat Kohli

Furthermore, Kohli has not only surpassed MS Dhoni but has also achieved an incredible milestone for the India National Cricket Team. He recently reached 535 caps for India in Bengaluru, solidifying his position as the second-most capped Indian player after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (664).

Despite facing a challenging period in Test cricket, Kohli made history by becoming the fastest batter to reach 27,000 international runs. This remarkable achievement was accomplished in just 594 innings during a series against the Bangladesh.

Also read| IND vs NZ, 1st Test: After 46 all-out fiasco, India register another unwanted record against New Zealand