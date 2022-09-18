Search icon
Virat Kohli coming back to form is a big plus for team India: Mitchell Johnson

Australian pace legend Mitchell Johnson said that it is good for Team India that star batter Virat Kohli is back among runs once again.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 01:25 PM IST

Australian pace legend Mitchell Johnson said that it is good for Team India that star batter Virat Kohli is back among runs once again. "It is good for India when their best player can make runs and keep the side confident. He is that player who changed the focus of the team when he took on the captaincy. The team will be happy that he is scoring runs," said Johnson to ANI on Saturday.

Kohli showed heavy glimpses of his prime self during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, in which he also hit his much-anticipated 71st international century. He hit 276 runs in the tournament at an average of 92.00. One century and two well-made fifties came out of Kohli's willow, with his best score being 122* against Afghanistan. 

Kohli finished as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament behind Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan (281). Talking about India`s chances in ICC T20 World Cup coming next month after a sub-par Asia Cup that saw them finish third in the Super Four stage, Johnson said that anything can happen in a World Cup event. 

"When it comes to World Cup, you just enjoy the moment. You need to focus, they are all big games. Indians are used to playing big games because of IPL, playing in front of large crowds with a lot of pressure. I think all that stuff (Asia Cup performance) will be behind them," he added. 

On Australia's upcoming series with India starting from October 20, Johnson said, "They have to be looking at winning the series in tough conditions, will give them confidence heading into the World Cup. They should have a solid team and a settled team going into it. It will be a great series."

Johnson said that it is nice to be back in India and playing Legends League Cricket. "It is my first time playing here. I spoke to Brett Lee as to what was his experience during last season. He said that he enjoyed it. There was something I was nervous about, playing cricket with past injuries, being a bit older. But I am looking forward to playing with the past players who have played with me and against me and just enjoy ourselves," he added. 

