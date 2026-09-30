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Virat Kohli closes in on No. 1 spot in ODI rankings, Rohit Sharma 4th; Kuldeep Yadav makes big jump

Virat Kohli has moved closer to the No. 1 spot in the latest ODI rankings while Rohit Sharma remains fourth. Kuldeep Yadav has also made a significant jump to fifth among ODI bowlers amid India’s ongoing series against West Indies.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 06:11 PM IST

Virat Kohli closes in on No. 1 spot in ODI rankings, Rohit Sharma 4th; Kuldeep Yadav makes big jump
Virat Kohli (X/BCCI)
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Virat Kohli just took a big step up the ICC Men's ODI batter ankings. After smashing an unbeaten century against the West Indies, he’s now sitting at number two just behind Shubman Gill. 

This update follows a week packed with intense ODI action. Rohit Sharma stays steady at number four with 753 points. Over in the bowling department Kuldeep Yadav’s impressive 4/40 against the West Indies pushed him into the top five bowlers worldwide.

Teams are kicking their 2027 Cricket World Cup preparations into gear. Over the past week, batters racked up eight centuries—including a stunning six in a single day on September 27—which really shook up the rankings.

Kohli’s unbeaten 139—the 55th ODI hundred of his career and his 86th across formats—shot his rating up to 796. He’s just behind Shubman Gill, who has 816 points after also hitting a century in the same game. India came close to locking out the top three spots, but New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell edged into third with 794 points, only two points behind Kohli. Rohit Sharma holds fourth with 719, keeping India on top of the rankings overall.

There were other standout moves too. Kusal Mendis from Sri Lanka jumped three places to a personal best seventh with 674 points, thanks to his 121 in Leeds. England’s Harry Brook is now on the edge of the top ten after a strong half-century, climbing to 11th position.

South African batters had a great week as well. Their captain, Temba Bavuma, shot up ten places to 32nd after scoring a hundred. Matthew Breetzke climbed 19 spots to land at 21st, while David Miller stormed back into the top 50 after hammering 142 off just 93 balls.

The bowlers are having their moment too. Keshav Maharaj from South Africa is now third in the world, moving up three spots after taking six wickets in two games. Kuldeep Yadav, with his four wickets against the West Indies, jumped into fifth place. Josh Hazlewood from Australia also returns to the top ten.

As far as all-rounders go, South Africa’s Marco Jansen is up three places to 15th after steady performances with both bat and ball. Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage made gains in both lists, climbing 12 places in the bowling rankings to 26th and moving up to 17th among all-rounders.

Also read| Asian Games 2026: Can Bangladesh stun Pakistan in semifinal? Form, squad strength and key matchups

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