Virat Kohli's childhood coach reveals why Kohli has to score big against South Africa

Ever since Virat Kohli's held that fiery press conference before flying to South Africa the Indian red-ball skipper has been under the scanner owing to his fractious relationship with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Such has been the tension surrounding Kohli in India that his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma feels it's absolutely imperative for the 33-year-old to deliver the goods against South Africa in order to silence his critics.

During a discussion about India's upcoming Test series versus South Africa on India News, Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma was quizzed whether the red-ball skipper would currently be sweating it out to hit back at his critics, to which he replied that he hopes that happens precisely.

"It is a good thing if that happens. He (Kohli) has always answered any controversy with his bat and if succeeds in doing that this time as well, it will be very good for the Indian team because it is extremely necessary for him to score," said Sharma.

For all his talents, Kohli has failed to score an international century for the past two years and owing to the current captaincy controversy, and Kohli's barren run with the willow, his childhood coach feels the Delhi-born batsman must rise to the occasion.

He also added that it's important for Kohli to find his feet in South Africa in order to nullify the impact of the Proteas pacers. "South Africa have a very good bowling attack, especially the fast-bowling attack is fantastic. So Virat being in form is very important for the Indian team and the way he is preparing, I have full faith that he will be successful and will score big runs," added Sharma.

This would be the third occasion when Kohli will be touring South Africa, having racked up a total of 558 runs against the rainbow nation during his previous two visits, at 55.80 with two centuries and two fifties to his credit. India's first Test against the Proteas commences from December 26, while after the 3 match Test series, India will also play an ODI series of as many games before concluding their tour.