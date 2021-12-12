Virat Kohli's childhood coach breaks SILENCE over BCCI's decision to replace him as ODI skipper

Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, has expressed suprirsed over the selectirs decision to replace Kohli as Team India ODI skipper in favour of Rohit Sharma.

"The selection committee doesn't provide a reason behind the decision. We don't know what the management or the BCCI or the selectors want. There's no clarification, no transparency at all," Sharma said while speaking on the 'Khelneeti' podcast.

According to Sharma, Kohli had been leading India brilliantly in ODI format and it was a "pity" that he was removed as skipper of ODI side too.

"It's a pity how this has happened. He has been such a successful one-day captain," he said.

Rajkumar expressed surprise over Ganguly's comments that the BCCI had asked Kohli to remain the captain of T20I side.

"I read Sourav Ganguly's comments recently that they had asked Kohli to not step down from T20I captaincy (before the World Cup). I don't recall anything like that. This statement came as a surprise to me. There are different statements circulating around," Rajkumar Sharma said.

"I haven't talked to him (Virat Kohli) yet. His phone is switched off for some reason. But as far as my opinion is concerned, he had specifically stepped down from T20 captaincy and the selectors should've straightaway asked him to step down from both the white-ball formats, or not step down at all," he added.