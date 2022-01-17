Sunil Gavaskar and Yuvraj Singh want THIS player to be Team India's next Test captain

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar has named a surprising candidate as Virat Kohli's successor as Team India's next Test captain, and he has the backing of former World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh as well, who feels the player could do well to fill Virat Kohli's shoes.

The 33-year-old on Saturday announced his decision to step down as the skipper of Team India's test team, following the 1-2 series defeat at the hands of South Africa. Kohli's record is incredible, he is the most successful Indian Test skipper with 40 wins in 68 matches to his credit.

Following the announcement, however, speculation has been rife over Kohli's successor with plenty of names in the mix, including the likes of Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul as well.

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar though, feels Rishabh Pant should be handed the reins in Test cricket, and interestingly, Yuvraj Singh also agrees with Gavaskar's choice.

"Absolutely! Reads the game well behind the stumps,” wrote Yuvraj, in reply to Gavaskar's opinion.

Earlier on Saturday, justifying his choice of Pant being the next skipper, Gavaskar had said, "If you ask me, I am still staying, I would look at Rishabh Pant as next India captain."

"For one reason only, just like Rohit Sharma was given the captaincy of Mumbai Indians when Ricky Ponting stepped down, look at the change in his batting after that. Suddenly the responsibility of being captain made him convert those beautiful cameos of 30s, 40s and 50s into hundreds, 150s and 200s," he added further.

The ICC Hall of Fame holder also pointed out that the added responsibility of captaincy could help Pant thrive further.

"I think that sense of responsibility given to Rishabh Pant will help him score many more of that wonderful hundred he scored at Newlands," stated Gavaskar.