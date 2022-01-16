Rohit Sharma has THIS to say on Virat Kohli's 'shocking' decision to give up captaincy

Virat Kohli left the cricketing fraternity stunned, as everyone was taken aback by the sudden announcement. As the 33-year-old made his intentions clear to step down as the Test skipper, Kohli was on the receiving end of wishes from all quarters, and Rohit Sharma, India's white-ball skipper also wished him good luck.

Rohit took to Instagram on Sunday morning as he learned about Virat Kohli's decision to relinquish Test captaincy. The Nagpur-born batsman posted a picture of them together in the whites, and even Rohit couldn't help but express the shock regarding the sudden announcement from Kohli.

"Shocked!! But congratulations on a successful stint as Indian captain," wrote Sharma in his Instagram post.

You can watch Rohit Sharma's post dedicated to Virat Kohli here:

For the unversed, Rohit had earlier replaced Virat Kohli as Team India's limited-overs captain while he was also promoted to vice-captain in the longest format ahead of India's tour of South Africa.

However, just days before the Men in Blue were scheduled to take off for the rainbow nation, Rohit sustained a hamstring injury and was subsequently ruled out for the tour. In his absence, KL Rahul will lead Team India in the upcoming three match-ODI series versus the Proteas, which commences from January 19.

In the meantime, Kohli can be mighty proud of his record as skipper, after all, he's the most successful Indian test captain with a record of 40 wins out of 68 matches.