Virat Kohli captaincy: Know what BCCI wrote in their full statement for ex-skipper

Headlines

WhatsApp users to get new text formatting tools soon

Vivek Agnihotri says 'Badshahs and kings of Bollywood would never invest' in a film like The Vaccine War | Exclusive

Delhi Government official accused of raping minor, impregnating her, detained

Sunny Deol breaks silence on Juhu villa auction, says 'we request no further...'

Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari passes away at 99, actor heads to village for last rites

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tropical Storm Hilary: California Hit With Flooding, Mudslides, Earthquake After Mexico

WhatsApp users to get new text formatting tools soon

BCCI announces Indian squad for Asia Cup 2023; Iyer & Rahul in, Chahal out again

Unseen photos of IAS Tina Dabi and IAS Ria Dabi

Bollywood actors with most flops in career, number 1 will shock you

7 vegetarian foods to boost collagen production

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Tropical Storm Hilary: California Hit With Flooding, Mudslides, Earthquake After Mexico

BCCI announces Indian squad for Asia Cup 2023; Iyer & Rahul in, Chahal out again

Bigg Boss Ott 2: Why Did Bigg Boss Ott 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Not Visit Abhishek Malhan At The Hospital?

Sunny Deol breaks silence on Juhu villa auction, says 'we request no further...'

Vivek Agnihotri says 'Badshahs and kings of Bollywood would never invest' in a film like The Vaccine War | Exclusive

Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari passes away at 99, actor heads to village for last rites

HomeCricket

Cricket

Virat Kohli captaincy: Know what BCCI wrote in their full statement for ex-skipper

BCCI released a full statement after Virat Kohli stepped down as the Test skipper, the board paid tribute by calling him a 'generational' cricketer.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 16, 2022, 02:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Virat Kohli is "one of the finest captains" and "once in a generation" cricketer, BCCI said in its rich tribute after the star batter quit as Test captain and asserted that it was a personal decision which the cricket body respects.

Kohli on Saturday ended his seven-year reign as India's most successful Test captain, a day after an unexpected 1-2 series loss against South Africa.

Under Kohli, India won 40 out of 68 Tests, a record which made him one of the most successful Test captains in world cricket.

"I personally thank Virat for his immense contributions as captain of the Indian cricket team. Under his leadership, the Indian cricket team has made rapid strides in all formats of the game. His decision is a personal one and the BCCI respects it immensely," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in a statement. 

"He will continue to be a very important member of this team and take this team to newer heights with his contributions with the bat under a new captain. Every good thing comes to an end and this has been a very good one," Ganguly added.

Kohli's strained relations with the BCCI recently made headlines when the star batter quit the T20 captaincy and was later sacked as ODI captain. Ganguly had said they had requested Kohli to stay back till the T20 World Cup, a claim which Kohli contradicted.

Kohli has been the most successful Test captain India has ever produced. After taking over the reins from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, he led India in 68 Test matches and secured 40 wins at a win percentage of 58.82.

As Test captain, he registered his first series win against Sri Lanka in 2015, a victory that India registered in the Emerald Island after 22 years.

"Virat Kohli has been one of the finest captains to have ever led the Indian cricket team. His record and contribution towards the team as a leader has been second to none. To lead India in 40 Test wins is proof that he led the side with aplomb," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

Shah further continued, "He led the team to some of its finest Test match wins in India and overseas including Australia, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa and his efforts will inspire the fellow and upcoming cricketers who aspire to represent the country. We wish Virat the best for the future and hope that he will continue to make memorable contributions on the field for the Indian team."

Under Kohli's leadership, India also registered their first Test series win in Australia in 2018, clinched series in the West Indies, attained the No.1 spot in Test rankings and later in the subsequent years marched into the maiden ICC World Test Championship Final in 2021.

Kohli also holds the impeccable record of winning 24 out of the 31 Tests played at home as captain, having lost only two Tests.

"A cricketer like Virat comes once in a generation and Indian cricket is fortunate to have him serve the team as a leader," said BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla. He further added, "He captained the side with passion and aggression and played a pivotal part in many of India's memorable wins at home and abroad. We wish him the best for his career ahead."

While Kohli is India's most successful Test skipper, MS Dhoni is second in the list with 27 victories in 60 games and Ganguly comes third with 21 wins.

Kohli also ranks fourth in the list of most victories as Test captain behind South Africa's Graeme Smith (53) and Australian duo of Ricky Ponting (48) and Steve Waugh (41).

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us-fame Emmy-winning actor, passes away at 66

UPSC Success Story: Meet IAS Rukmani Riar who failed class 6, cracked UPSC in first attempt without coaching with AIR..

Srimad Ramayan: Sony TV releases promo of new mythological show, netizens say 'this looks better than entire Adipurush'

Meet woman with Rs 300 crore net worth at 35, got Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar to...

Meet one of India’s richest businessman ever, no connection with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, he was from…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE