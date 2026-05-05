'Virat Kohli, call me': IShowspeed calls out RCB legend in hilarious viral video | WATCH

A viral moment featuring popular American YouTuber IShowSpeed has taken over social media after he directly called out Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli. Check it out.

Popular YouTuber Darren Watkins Jr, also known as IShowSpeed or Speed, is trending again on social media after his video of calling out Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli goes viral. Yes, you read it right! Speed recently visited Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua, where he was seen trying his hand at cricket along with West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph in a playful session. In the viral clip, Speed bowls his version of fast bowling and hits the stumps, following which he goes berserk as he does in every popular video.

''I might be the star. Hey, Virat Kohli, call me! ICC, call me. Hey Mumbai cricket team, Virat Kohli, bruh, you might need to call me,'' he said.

Take a look

| WATCH: Speed hits a wicket while playing cricket, then starts saying he needs to get signed to a cricket team



“Virat Kohli call me… ICC call me, Mumbai cricket team call me” pic.twitter.com/IXAI2z7D4C — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) May 3, 2026

Speed hs been associated with several professional sports, and the most recent was World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), where he made his in-ring debut and teamed with Logan Paul and Austin Theory. However, after he lost the match, he went on to deliver a frog splash to Paul through the announce table.

Apart from this, he is also considered a cricket fan as he was spotted watching the India vs Pakistan match at the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 in Colombo, wearing the Indian jersey. Moreover, he also expressed his disappointment over Kohli's Test retirement last year.