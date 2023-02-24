Virat Kohli buys 2,000 sq ft villa in Alibaug with swimming pool for a whopping price: Report

File Photo

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has reportedly bought a luxury bungalow project in Awas Village in Alibaug. Kohli is currently representing India in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy and therefore, his brother Vikas completed the formalities on his behalf. The villa reportedly costs a whopping Rs 6 crore on the 2,000 sq ft villa is Avas Living and paid Rs 36 lakh as stamp duty. The property also includes a 400 sq ft swimming pool.

The project has been designed by Sanjay Khan's daughter Suzanne Khan. Suzanne has completed the interiors of the house. Hindustan Times quoted advocate Mahesh Mhatre as saying, "Awas is a preferred location due to its natural beauty. Besides, the Mandwa jetty is five minutes away from Awas and the speed boats have now reduced the distance to Mumbai to 15 minutes." Mahesh Mhatre works as the legal consultant for Avas Living Alibaug LLP.

The report further states, "The average land prices in Alibaug are around ₹3000 to ₹3,500 per sq ft and it’s a weekend destination among the elite class."

In September 2022, Kohli and Anushka Sharma bought a farmhouse in Alibaug for a whopping Rs 19.24 crore. Kohli's teammate Rohit Sharma has also invested in Alibaug and in 2021, bought four acres of land in Mhatroli village.

As for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, India has retained it thanks to the 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Team India is now only a win away from besting the series and ensuring a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.