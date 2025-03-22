A video of Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli is circulating on social media wherein he is seen wearing a luxurious brand watch worth Rs 2,13,00,000 during Team India's semi-final match against Australia in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Check it out:

As per a video shared by an Instagram user named WatchSpotter.in, Vikas is seen wearing a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch during the IND vs AUS semi-final match of CT2025. The same post claims that the market value of the watch is USD 245,000, which is roughly Rs 2.13 crore.

Netizens reactions

Soon after the video was shared by the Insta page, many social media user were quick enough to put out their video on the viral video. One user wrote, ''Hum 2 crore ke ghar ke liye 20 saal EMI bharte hai aur ye 2crore ki watch pehenke baitha hai.'' ''Yeh yahan Pakistan me 700 ki mil jati hai na colour damage just cell change, heavy investment ka to sawal hi paida nai hota,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Vikas Kohli, Virat’s elder brother, is well-known in the business and sports world. He has been Virat’s biggest supporter since childhood and played a key role in his success. After their father’s death, Vikas took on the family’s financial responsibilities.''

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is all set for another edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), commencing on March 22. He will be seen playing the tournament's inaugural game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic eden Gardens.