Virat Kohli has been with RCB since the start of his international career in 2008, despite not being able to win a trophy with them.

RCB star batter Virat Kohli finally broke his silence on his loyalty to the franchise over the years. He also revealed why he stepped down from captaincy in 2021. Virat revealed that he had the opportunity to explore newer teams in the IPL during the peak of his career from 2016-19, but he stuck around because of the "relationship and mutual respect" established with the franchise over the years and how nothing is above the love from the fans he gets.

Speaking on the latest episode of the RCB Podcast, Kohli said, "I've mentioned this before, I had the opportunity to explore, to look elsewhere, especially in the very prime peak years of my career from 16 to 19. I had constant suggestions and what not to switch and this, that and the other."

Virat has been stuck with RCB since the start of his international career in 2008, despite not being able to win a trophy with them. He is the franchise's all-time highest run-getter, with 8,933 runs in 278 matches and 269 innings at an average of 39.52, with eight centuries and 64 fifties.

He also revealed that at one point, things got difficult for him while captaining RCB and India simultaneously, as attention and expectations were always on him, both as a batter and a captain, all the time. "I was always in this space, what do I do? I was exposed to it 24/7. It did get very tough on me, and it did get too much in the end. That is why I stepped down because I felt like, if I have decided I want to be in this place, I needed to be happy. I need to have a space in my life where I can just come and play my cricket without being judged, without being looked at as, what are you going to do this season? What's going to happen now?," he added.

Virat said that he did think about maybe switching his team, but in the end, questioned himself if going to a completely new franchise, adjusting there, was more important or to stay with a team where he earned a proper "relationship and mutual respect" of everyone over the years. In the ongoing IPL, Virat is at the top of run-scoring charts with 505 runs in 11 matches at an average of 63.12, with seven half-centuries and the best score of 73*. His strike rate is 143.46.

(With inputs from ANI)