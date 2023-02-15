Virat Kohli breaks silence amid Chetan Sharma sting scandal, check viral post here

File photo

Amid the ongoing controversy over the revelations made by Team India chief selector about star players, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other, the Indian team is in Delhi for the second Test of 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The second Test is scheduled to begin from Febraury 17.

Kohli, who belongs to Delhi, is nostalgic about being back in the national capital and he took to Instagram to share his thoughts. “A long drive towards the stadium in Delhi after ages. Such a nostalgic feeling,” wrote Virat Kohli in his Insta story. Fans are claiming that this is Kohli’s way of telling Chetan Sharma that he is not bothered by the claims which he has made in the sting operation done by Zee News.

During the sting operation, Chetan Sharma also talked about the rift between then Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Chetan Sharma said that relationship between Kohli and Ganguly involved "ego issues." Chetan Sharma claimed that Kohli considered himself "bigger than the board".

"When the player becomes popular, he considers himself to be bigger than the board and thinks that nobody can touch him. He feels that cricket in India would stop without him. But has that ever happened? Some of our biggest cricket stars came and went, but cricket remained the same. So, he (Kohli) tried to hit back at the (former) president at that time. It was a damaging controversy. It was a classic case of a player going against the BCCI. The president represents the BCCI, isn't it? As to whose fault it was, that will be judged in time, but it was an attack on the BCCI. All our players are discouraged from doing this because the loss will be theirs as everyone will go against them, even if the president is at fault. There has to be some respect for the chair," Chetan said during the sting operation.