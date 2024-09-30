Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes fastest player to achieve this feat

He is the fourth player and second Indian to achieve this feat during Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

Virat Kohli has created history yet again as the 35-year-old broke Sachin Tendulkar's record during the ongoing 2nd Test match against Bangladesh. Virat has become the fastest batsman to complete 27000 runs in international cricket. He is the only batsman in world cricket to complete 27000 runs in less than 600 innings. He achieved the feat in just 594 innings. He is the fourth player and second Indian to achieve this feat.

Earlier, Tendulkar was the only Indian to complete 27000 runs in 623 innings. He is followed by Kumar Sangakkara, who competed 27000 runs in 648 innings. Kohli has accumulated 80 international centuries across formats.

Kohli made a brisk 47 off 35 balls with four fours and a six as he helped India push on further in an aggressive mode to make up for the lost time in the Test due to incessant rains. Kohli, who has a little over 8,870 runs in Tests, has 13,906 runs in 295 ODIs and another 4,188 runs in 125 T20Is — a format from which he retired after helping India win the T20 World Cup in June this year.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote on X, "Another towering milestone in the illustrious career of Virat Kohli as he crosses 27,000 international runs! Your passion, consistency, and hunger to excel are inspiring to the cricketing world. Congratulations @imVkohli, the journey continues to inspire millions!" In his 24-year-old career for India, Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs in 200 Tests, which is the most for any batter. In 463 ODIs, the Little Master made 18,426 runs while he scored 10 in the only T20I that he ever played.

(With inputs from PTI)

