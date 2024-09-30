Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes fastest player to achieve this feat

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big relief for UP boy who lost IIT seat over Rs 17000 fees, here's what SC said

Big relief for UP boy who lost IIT seat over Rs 17000 fees, here's what SC said

Lockdown made Moon's temperature go down, find other details

Lockdown made Moon's temperature go down, find other details

Mukesh Ambani's new plan for Jio users, 2GB data per day, unlimited calls at just Rs...

Mukesh Ambani's new plan for Jio users, 2GB data per day, unlimited calls at just Rs...

10 most-awaited OTT releases in October 2024

10 most-awaited OTT releases in October 2024

Top 10 fastest 100 team score in test cricket

Top 10 fastest 100 team score in test cricket

Ananya Panday will do an item number only on this condition

Ananya Panday will do an item number only on this condition

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, ची��नी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Scientists find surprising thing after studying body of one of world’s strongest men

Scientists find surprising thing after studying body of one of world’s strongest men

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

HomeCricket

Cricket

Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes fastest player to achieve this feat

He is the fourth player and second Indian to achieve this feat during Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 05:28 PM IST

Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes fastest player to achieve this feat
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Virat Kohli has created history yet again as the 35-year-old broke Sachin Tendulkar's record during the ongoing 2nd Test match against Bangladesh. Virat has become the fastest batsman to complete 27000 runs in international cricket. He is the only batsman in world cricket to complete 27000 runs in less than 600 innings. He achieved the feat in just 594 innings. He is the fourth player and second Indian to achieve this feat. 

Earlier, Tendulkar was the only Indian to complete 27000 runs in 623 innings. He is followed by Kumar Sangakkara, who competed 27000 runs in 648 innings. Kohli has accumulated 80 international centuries across formats.

Kohli made a brisk 47 off 35 balls with four fours and a six as he helped India push on further in an aggressive mode to make up for the lost time in the Test due to incessant rains. Kohli, who has a little over 8,870 runs in Tests, has 13,906 runs in 295 ODIs and another 4,188 runs in 125 T20Is — a format from which he retired after helping India win the T20 World Cup in June this year.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote on X, "Another towering milestone in the illustrious career of Virat Kohli as he crosses 27,000 international runs! Your passion, consistency, and hunger to excel are inspiring to the cricketing world. Congratulations @imVkohli, the journey continues to inspire millions!" In his 24-year-old career for India, Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs in 200 Tests, which is the most for any batter. In 463 ODIs, the Little Master made 18,426 runs while he scored 10 in the only T20I that he ever played.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Indian cricket team creates history, becomes first to…

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Alia Bhatt reacts as Ranbir Kapoor makes a big move on his 42nd birthday, launches…

Alia Bhatt reacts as Ranbir Kapoor makes a big move on his 42nd birthday, launches…

Here's what IIM toppers from 1980s are doing today

Here's what IIM toppers from 1980s are doing today

Viral video: Young girls' beautiful dance performance on 'Mahabharata' title song captures hearts, WATCH

Viral video: Young girls' beautiful dance performance on 'Mahabharata' title song captures hearts, WATCH

Meet man who is closely related to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, owns multi-crore business, his famous daughter is...

Meet man who is closely related to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, owns multi-crore business, his famous daughter is...

If not Nita Ambani then Mukesh Ambani would want to go on date with THIS actress

If not Nita Ambani then Mukesh Ambani would want to go on date with THIS actress

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Scientists find surprising thing after studying body of one of world’s strongest men

Scientists find surprising thing after studying body of one of world’s strongest men

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement