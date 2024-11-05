Virat’s career is still going strong, and his legacy still inspires aspiring cricketers and entertains millions of people around the world

As Virat Kohli turns 36 today, the 'Cricket King' muses on a successful career full of remarkable achievements. Kohli has broken several records over the years and is a key factor in international cricket.

Kohli is considered the quickest player to reach milestones of 8,000 to 13,000 runs in one-day internationals (ODIs) and has the most runs in ICC events. He is equally good at Test cricket and has the highest number of half centuries and double centuries among active players. He has scored 11 centuries in one calendar year on two occasions and is the only captain to have three successive ODI centuries.

Kohli has been the top run scorer in ICC knockout matches, and that is in different tournaments. He also became the first player to reach 20,000 international runs in a decade and has the record for most centuries in ODIs against Australia on Indian soil. He has won many Player of the Match awards in ICC events, and his ability to perform under pressure is evident.

Kohli is not just limited to international play; he has been a shining star in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well, setting a record of 973 runs in a season. He is one of the greatest batsmen of all time due to his aggressive batting style and unmatched consistency.

Cricket fans around the world give Kohli a round of applause as he celebrates this milestone birthday, as his extraordinary contributions to the sport are recognized. His career is still going strong, and his legacy still inspires aspiring cricketers and entertains millions of people around the world.