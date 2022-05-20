IPL 2022: Virat Kohli becomes the first player to score over 7000 runs for the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Headlines

Nitish Kumar vs PM Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls? Bihar CM may be INDIA bloc’s pitch for PM candidate

Man wins Rs 42 crore lottery; his first purchases: watermelon for himself, flowers for wife

‘PM Modi has worked relentlessly for upliftment of poor, given confidence back to the nation’: Justice (Retd) SN Dhingra

Meet daily wage laborer who earned Rs 600 per day, cracked NEET 2022 without coaching with score…

Ingenious jugaad: Desi man turns gas lighter into hair curler; Internet reacts to viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ingenious jugaad: Desi man turns gas lighter into hair curler; Internet reacts to viral video

‘PM Modi is thus far the tallest leader of the 21st Century'

Riddhima Kapoor shares birthday wish from fan page of Ranbir Kapoor's ex Katrina Kaif, netizens say 'this is so funny'

10 inspiring quotes from PM Modi

Diabetes tips: Delicious breakfast options for diabetics

10 benefits of Amla juice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

PM Modi's birthday surprise: Know all about 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign focused on India's health

Nipah virus scare intensifies; schools shut, government on alert, ICMR to work on vaccine | Top points

India, Canada hit pause on FTA talks amid sour relations between the countries after Trudeau's visit

Atlee says he will 'definitely' make Jawan 2 with Shah Rukh Khan, reveals why he didn't ask Thalapathy Vijay for cameo

Riddhima Kapoor shares birthday wish from fan page of Ranbir Kapoor's ex Katrina Kaif, netizens say 'this is so funny'

'I'll take a bullet': Karan Johar recalls how Shah Rukh Khan responded when underworld threatened his life

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli becomes the first player to score over 7000 runs for the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli scored a blitzkrieg half-century against Gujarat Titans and took RCB to the 4th spot in the points table.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 20, 2022, 07:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first player to score 7000 runs for a single IPL franchise. Virat Kohli achieved this feat during the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium. He created history as soon after he scored the 57th run in this match.

READ IPL 2022: Virat Kohli's half-century leads RCB to a comfortable 8 wicket victory against GT

He is the first one to achieve that milestone in the history of franchise cricket. Kohli has close to 6,600 runs in the IPL for his franchise, while the rest of his runs have come in the now-defunct Champions League. Kohli is also the highest run-scorer in the league`s history, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (6,205), Rohit Sharma (5,877), David Warner (5,876), Suresh Raina (5,528) and Ab De Villiers (5,162). ​

talking about the match, A vintage blitz from Virat Kohli (73 off 54 balls), with support from Faf du Plessis (44 off 38 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (40 not out off 18 balls) takes Royal Challengers Bangalore to fourth place in IPL 2022 points table with an emphatic eight-wicket win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. 

After Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 62 carried Gujarat to 168/5, Kohli came out all guns blazing, bringing out his vintage self with a pumped-up attitude to notch up his highest score of the tournament while stitching a 115-run opening stand with du Plessis. After the duo fell, Maxwell applied the finishing touches as RCB emerged victorious with eight balls to spare.

READ: Nikhat Zareen wins historic gold at Women's World Boxing Championships

With Bangalore's win, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are out of the knockouts race. For Bangalore to retain their fourth place and progress to the playoffs, they would need Delhi Capitals to lose to Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Weather update: IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert for Mumbai; ‘orange’ alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Dhule

    IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, playing XI for Asia Cup 2023 final

    Asia Cup 2023: Here's why Sri Lanka got 252 target despite Pakistan scoring exact runs in virtual knockout game

    India-Canada free trade deal negotiations stalled over ‘certain political developments’: Sources

    PM Modi's vision: A remarkable journey towards global unity

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

    In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

    Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

    Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

    Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE