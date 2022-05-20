IPL 2022: Virat Kohli becomes the first player to score over 7000 runs for the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli scored a blitzkrieg half-century against Gujarat Titans and took RCB to the 4th spot in the points table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first player to score 7000 runs for a single IPL franchise. Virat Kohli achieved this feat during the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium. He created history as soon after he scored the 57th run in this match.

READ IPL 2022: Virat Kohli's half-century leads RCB to a comfortable 8 wicket victory against GT

He is the first one to achieve that milestone in the history of franchise cricket. Kohli has close to 6,600 runs in the IPL for his franchise, while the rest of his runs have come in the now-defunct Champions League. Kohli is also the highest run-scorer in the league`s history, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (6,205), Rohit Sharma (5,877), David Warner (5,876), Suresh Raina (5,528) and Ab De Villiers (5,162). ​

talking about the match, A vintage blitz from Virat Kohli (73 off 54 balls), with support from Faf du Plessis (44 off 38 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (40 not out off 18 balls) takes Royal Challengers Bangalore to fourth place in IPL 2022 points table with an emphatic eight-wicket win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

After Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 62 carried Gujarat to 168/5, Kohli came out all guns blazing, bringing out his vintage self with a pumped-up attitude to notch up his highest score of the tournament while stitching a 115-run opening stand with du Plessis. After the duo fell, Maxwell applied the finishing touches as RCB emerged victorious with eight balls to spare.

READ: Nikhat Zareen wins historic gold at Women's World Boxing Championships

With Bangalore's win, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are out of the knockouts race. For Bangalore to retain their fourth place and progress to the playoffs, they would need Delhi Capitals to lose to Mumbai Indians on Saturday.