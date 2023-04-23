Virat Kohli becomes first RCB player to achieve unique milestone in IPL history

Image Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli has once again made history in the IPL, achieving yet another milestone in his illustrious career. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player has become the first from his franchise to take 100 catches in the T20 league, etching his name in the history books. Kohli achieved this feat in the 31st match of IPL 2023, completing his 100th catch in the 12th over when he caught Devdutt Padikkal off David Willey. He then went on to catch Yashasvi Jaiswal off Harshal Patel to complete 101 catches.

Suresh Raina currently tops the overall list with 109 catches, followed by Kieron Pollard with 103. However, both players have retired from IPL, leaving Kohli poised to take the top spot by IPL 2024. Rohit Sharma is in third place with 98 catches and could join the 100-catch list in the ongoing season.

Kohli is once again leading RCB in IPL 2023, having returned as captain in the previous fixture and retained the leadership for the RR tie. Faf du Plessis, who suffered a rib injury against Chennai Super Kings, is currently unable to field but is fit to bat. Despite his struggles, du Plessis has hit back-to-back half-centuries and will return to the captaincy once he is fully recovered.

Interestingly, RCB had handed the captaincy to Glenn Maxwell when du Plessis walked off the field against CSK, but he was not given the top job against Punjab Kings. Kohli had previously captained RCB on a full-time basis from 2013 to 2021.

READ| IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs